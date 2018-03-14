Vigil held outside of St. Mary's High School

Many gathered outside of St. Mary's High School in Westfield for a prayer vigil Wednesday evening.

On Monday, the diocese announced it would close the school at the end of this year because of declining enrollment.

It's been a tough couple of days for parents and students of St. Mary’s High School.

Some parents told Western Mass News they were blindsided by the news, and were not made aware of the school's financial problems.

"Kids feel safe here. There's no locks on lockers. No one gets their things stolen. There are no fights, nothing like that. We want to keep this atmosphere, we need this atmosphere for our kids," said Frank and Rhonda Crosby.

A spokesperson for the diocese told us in the last ten years the overall enrollment dropped from 166 to the current 83 students.

Although the high school is closing, St. Mary’s pre-k and elementary school will remain open.

The diocese said it will help families to find another school to attend next year.

