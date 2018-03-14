Vigil to be held at St. Mary's High School

A prayer vigil is expected to get underway shortly at St. Mary’s High School in Westfield.

It's been a tough couple of days for parents and students of St. Mary’s High School.

On Monday, the diocese announced it would close the school at the end of this year because of declining enrollment.

Some parents say they were blindsided by the announcement and didn't know the school was in financial trouble.

A spokesperson for the diocese told us in the last ten years the overall enrollment dropped from 166 to the current 83 students.

Although the high school is closing, St. Mary’s pre-k and elementary school will remain open.

The diocese said it will help families to find another school to attend next year.

Western Mass News is in attendance at St. Mary's high school campus, where students are expected to gather for a candlelight prayer vigil.

Organizers are asking people to bring candles and be here by 7 p.m.

