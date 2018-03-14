Rally held outside Smith and Wesson to end gun violence

Rallies were held outside several local schools on Wednesday and one also took place near Smith and Wesson.

The rally took place at 3 p.m. outside the main gate to the Springfield gun maker.

Students and local members of the clergy took their message to the company.

Students marched from Central High School to across the street from the main gate to Smith and Wesson.

There, they gathered to send a message against gun violence and for stronger gun control laws.

"I'm here today because too many students are dying from gun violence, It's getting to the point where our government can't do anything," said Central High student Amanda Gonyea.

Hussein Avdi with the Pioneer Valley Project added, "We're coming together as one to call for what we believe in stricter gun laws."

The rally included speeches from students, educators, and clergy.

The group selected the area outside the main gate from Smith and Wesson to deliver their message.

"It is one of the largest gun manufacturers in the state. This is a place we'd ask manufacturers to be circumspect and understanding about possibly their own manufacturers bringing death and destruction and legislation of gun control that makes sense in this country," said Episcopal Bishop Rev. Gayle Harris.

The group wanted to make sure there was no misunderstanding about what they are calling for.

They're not saying you should not have the right to have access guns. They're we're saying have some common sense in manufacturing and distribution of guns.

It was a day for rallies calling for attention to gun violence and calling on elected officials to enact gun reform legislation. The voice of the young speak out today.

