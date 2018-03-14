Police seek to identify woman accused of shoplifting over $1K at CVS

The Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise at CVS.

According to a post on the Longmeadow Police Department's Facebook page, this incident happened on March 5 at the CVS located on 410 Longmeadow Street.

Anyone who can identify the woman caught on surveillance video is asked to contact Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311.

If you would like report an anonymous tip with Longmeadow Police, call their tip line at 413-565-4199.

