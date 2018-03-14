Police seek to identify woman accused of shoplifting over $1K at - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Police seek to identify woman accused of shoplifting over $1K at CVS

Posted: Updated:
Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD Image Courtesy: Longmeadow PD
LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

The Longmeadow Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman accused of shoplifting over $1,000 in merchandise at CVS. 

According to a post on the Longmeadow Police Department's Facebook page, this incident happened on March 5 at the CVS located on 410 Longmeadow Street. 

Anyone who can identify the woman caught on surveillance video is asked to contact Longmeadow Police at 413-567-3311. 

If you would like report an anonymous tip with Longmeadow Police, call their tip line at 413-565-4199. 

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.