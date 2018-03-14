School officials, police hold public school safety discussion in Wilbraham

School safety was the topic of conversation Wednesday night in Wilbraham at the Minnechaug Regional High School.

Parents, along with community members met with Hampden-Wilbraham Regional school officials, police, and public safety partners to discuss and review school safety practices and prevention.

The discussion comes at a time when school safety is fresh on everyone's minds following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"Safety and security is a priority in our school district, as well as providing a high quality education. It's ongoing each and every day. We look everyday for ways to improve in keeping our students safe and secure," said Superintendent Albert Ganem Jr.

Western Mass News was told the school district is planning to have more public discussions on school safety in the future.

