5 arrested after illegal guns, heroin seized in Springfield

A search warrant led to five suspects being arrested, along with illegal guns and thousands of bags of heroin being taken off the streets in Springfield.

Members of the Springfield Police Narcotics Unit executed the search warrant on the 100 block of Suffolk Street around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

As a result of the search warrant, police recovered two illegal guns and over 2,4000 bags of heroin.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said three suspects were charged with heroin trafficking among other charges.

Further information has not been provided.

