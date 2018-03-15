Springfield police arrest three on drug and weapons charges

Three people have been arrested and thousands of bags of heroin seized after police executed a search warrant on Wednesday.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that Victor Pica, 29, of Springfield and Matthew Williams, 29, of West Springfield were arrested on Forest Park Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday after police reportedly observed drug activity in the area.

The department’s Narcotics Unit then executed a search warrant at a Suffolk Street residence around 3 p.m. yesterday.

Walsh added that once inside the home, investigators seized approximately 100 grams of marijuana, 2,400 bags of heroin, two-and-a-half oxycodone tablets, two small bags of cocaine, a scale, packaging material, and cutting agent.

Detectives then recovered a handgun, ammunition, heroin, and marijuana from one child's bedroom. Ammunition and a firearm without a safety device was also discovered in another child’s bedroom.

Police also seized a stolen semi-automatic pistol, another semi-automatic pistol, 274 rounds of ammo, and $474 in cash as a result of this investigation.

Shakira Nieves, 32, of Springfield was also arrested following the investigation.

All three suspects are facing several drug and weapons related charges.

