Indian Motorcycle added to list of retailers to open at MGM Springfield

Springfield MGM announced on Thursday that Indian Motorcycle will debut their first-ever apparel boutique at the casino.

Indian Motorcycle will offer items from the brand’s casual apparel line which will feature graphic tees, sweatshirts, and hoodies from the 1901 Collection.

The company origionated in Springfield back in 1901, and all of their designs are manufactured in the United States.

Indian Motorcycle joins Kringle Candle in the list of local retailers at Springfield MGM.

“Our partnership with Indian Motorcycle reinforces the iconic brand’s deep connection to Springfield and celebrates the city’s industrial history,” Michael Mathis, president of MGM Springfield, said.

Indian Motorcycle Company President, Steve Menneto, said the brand’s legacy is extremely important to them.

“It’s exciting to return the brand to its roots in Springfield with the opening of our first apparel store. We are proud to be a part of this dynamic new MGM Resorts property and look forward to the grand opening festivities.”

