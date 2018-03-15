MGM Springfield to debut Indian Motorcycles as first apparel store

MGM Springfield announced that Indian Motorcycle is to be an anchor tenant of the resort's retail collection.

The store will offer items from the brand’s casual apparel line, featuring road-ready graphic tees, sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets inspired by Indian Motorcycle’s rich heritage.

The brand that is revered as America’s first motorcycle company originated in Springfield, Mass. in 1901.

“Our partnership with Indian Motorcycle reinforces the iconic brand’s deep connection to Springfield and celebrates the city’s industrial history,” Michael Mathis, president of MGM Springfield, said. “This store will be an integral part of the fun, one-of-a-kind experiences we’re creating at MGM Springfield.”

Indian Motorcycle Company President, Steve Menneto, said the brand’s legacy is extremely important to them.

“It’s exciting to return the brand to its roots in Springfield with the opening of our first apparel store. We are proud to be a part of this dynamic new MGM Resorts property and look forward to the grand opening festivities.”

Indian Motorcycle’s flagship location will open its doors at MGM Springfield in 2018.

