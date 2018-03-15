Chicopee Police looking for missing man

Police in Chicopee are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 34-year-old Felix Lopez was last seen possibly in the Ludlow area on Tuesday, March 13.

Lopez was reported missing in Chicopee by his family.

"He does not have any other relatives in this area, and his family are concerned for his welfare," Wilk explained.

Lopez is 5'1" tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has a scar near his right eye.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicopee Police Detective Bureau at (413) 594-1740.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.