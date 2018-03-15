Springfield's Open Pantry in need of donations

With Easter approaching, the Open Pantry in Springfield said Thursday that they're in need of resources to make sure they can provide meals for everyone they see.

"There is a need. There is a true need in our community," said Terry Maxey, interim director of the Open Pantry.

Springfield's Open Pantry is gearing up for one of their busiest days of the year -- Easter Sunday.

Last year, the organization served around 1,000 holiday meals at Commerce High School to those in need and while they receive some grant money, they told Western Mass News that they rely heavily on financial donations.

"The goal here is to keep our programs moving forward and we look to the community to help with donations. We take donations and everything they're willing to give," Maxey added.

Since Hurricane Maria last year, pantry officials said they have seen an influx of people from Puerto Rico, but it has not hurt their bottom line.

Aside from the holidays, pantry volunteers said they serve well over 100 meals daily.

Those meals offer a chance for bonding.

"As soon as you walk in, you feel welcomed. Everyone greets you with good warm greets and hugs," said volunteer Marcquel Robinson.

Linda Holly, also a volunteer, added, "It's a family here. There's so much love. All of the churches come in and make dinners and the people are so loving and caring."

Officials said they see their organization as a chance to represent those who might otherwise be voiceless.

"What we want to do is to be the voice of the community that is seldom heard. This is an opportunity for us and for our agency to feed the community, to address food insecurities," Maxey noted.

The pantry said they are in need of volunteers to help serve meals this Easter Sunday.

For more information, call (414) 737-5337.

