Mass. RMV to temporarily shutdown next week

A temporary shutdown at the Registry of Motor Vehicles could mean big headaches for drivers.
The agency will close for three days next week to make system upgrades.
“It’s just a lot of people. I mean, they’re probably swamped. They got more people coming in than they have people to work. So it takes a little bit longer,” said David Christensen of Chicopee.
The Springfield RMV had a steady flow of customers on Thursday.
Services will shutdown at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 22nd, and reopen at 8 a.m. the following Monday morning.
MassDOT breaks down the shutdown as follows:
All RMV Service Centers
All AAA offices that offer RMV services
ONLINE Services
All inspections stations that conduct vehicle inspections
All dealerships that register and inspect vehicles on behalf of the RMV
The new system will be able to issue secure ‘Real IDs.’ This is a federal security measure developed after 9/11.
