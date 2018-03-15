Local shoppers react to impending closure of Toys 'R Us

It's the end of an era as Toys 'R Us confirmed it will close all of its stores in the U.S. as the company heads to bankruptcy court.

People rushed to stores today across the country and in western Massachusetts to use gift cards and coupons before it's too late.

On Thursday, the parking lot at Toys 'R Us in Springfield was slammed after the news that the store close for good.

Toys 'R Us has officially announced it would close or sell all of its 735 stores in the United States.

This news had been rumored for weeks, but still disappointed customers who like to shop in the store.

[RELATED: You only have 30 days to use that Toys 'R' Us gift card]

"It's sad. I understand that these big stores put out the small stores years ago, so I get it, but you know, where are we going to shop now?" said Linda Ezziddin.

Ezziddin likes to shop there because of the Babies 'R Us selections. She's disappointed that she will have to start driving further away to get what she needs.

Ezziddin told Western Mass News that inside the store was crazy with the amount of people trying to buy up what they can, while questions still remain as to how quickly these stores will close.

"It's like holiday time almost in there. Everybody's trying to get their gift cards out, but they did say that they would be accepting gift cards until they close, so everybody is just trying to get it done and get rid of their gift cards," Ezziddin added.

Many people we spoke with worry about the 31,000 workers nationwide who will lose their jobs.

Peggy Pellerin, a great grandmother who loves to shop at Toys 'R Us, said that she opened an account here just last year.

"I know I had $40 in rewards and I used it up," Pellerin noted.

Hasbro and Matel get about 10 percent of revenue from Toys 'R Us and experts believe that this collapse will have a strong ripple effect.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.