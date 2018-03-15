Hofbrauhaus owners, patrons reflect on restaurant's history

An iconic West Springfield restaurant is saying farewell.

The Hofbrauhaus is taking their final reservations before the 83 year old business shuts down.

Customers have sat in the dining room since 1935 to get Bavarian delights that you can't get anywhere else.

"I’ve spent so many wonderful, wonderful holidays, memories here. I’m going to get choked up thinking about it," said Wilbraham resident Kathy Kelly.

Now, they are saying auf wiedersehen because they will be closing their doors by the end of the day on April 1.

The Hofbrauhaus isn’t just a place to eat, it has a rich history.



"Two gentlemen from Germany wanted something that was very much authentic that reminded them of home," said Hofbrauhaus owner Liz Stevens.



The restaurant is chock full of character with murals that are original to the building, encased in dark wood beams with thousands of imported steins.



"We’re looking forward to having a couple of tag sales for the public. They can come in and find a piece that they always enjoyed looking at, piece of artwork, stein, hummel," said Hofbrauhaus owner Joe Stevens.



Perhaps some guests have a standing reservation.



"The people that have experienced the ghost, they smell a cigar. They hear like soles walking on the floor. things just sort of flying off the shelves," Stevens said.



After coming to an emotional decision, the owners told Western Mass News why they decided it was time to serve their final meals.



"Times have changed. People, they’re not looking to sit down and have a two hour dinner. They want to come in, eat and go, and that is not the type of place that this is. Never has been," Stevens added.



While the Hofbrauhaus won’t be open for service, you may still be able to fill up next fall.



"We still have the Hofbrauhaus at the Big E. That’s been there now, this is our twenty-fifth year being there. My family, we’re going to come say our goodbyes. It’s a sad time, but lots of happy memories," Stevens added.

