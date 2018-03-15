More alcohol vendors approved for Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Road Race

The liquor licenses for the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Road Race have been approved and local business owners are furious.

Five new vendors will be allowed to sell alcohol on Saturday.

One Holyoke Irish pub owner told Western Mass News this will effect his bottom line.

This year, some vendors from outside of Holyoke will be allowed to sell alcohol right next to bars that have been in the city for decades.

"For someone just to sweep in for 7 to 8 hours, in their minds they might not be taking away from my bottom line, but in my mind they are," said Brennan's Place Co-Owner, Patrick Brennan.

Brennan's Place, along with six other bars have been a part of the road race day for more than 20 years.

The city thinks the diversity is a great thing.

"In years past we’ve heard of the bars being so full they can’t really check licenses properly, or check that people are of age. We’re looking to expand it, to create some good healthy competition," said Holyoke City Councilor Nelson Roman.

Despite the decision by the city, Brennan said he hopes that those who have been to the road race before, go back to support their favorite local bars this weekend.

"In my opinion, I’m old school, you should take care of the people in Holyoke first," said Brennan.

The Holyoke Police Department was not aware of the additional liquor licenses until Wednesday night..

The Holyoke Police Chief told Western Mass News safety is the number one priority, and they are confident with the extra police brought in they can handle it, and asks everyone to celebrate responsibly.

