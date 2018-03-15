Springfield city councilors discuss possible PVTA fare hike

Budget cuts and financial trouble has forced the PVTA to consider raising fares.

A subcommittee of the Springfield City Council met with the public on Thursday to discuss the proposal and any concerns from riders.

If these proposed fares are approved on July 1, they would go up by 25 percent across the board.

An adult fare would jump from $1.25 to $1.60, and a child fare would go up 30 cents.

The seven-day and 31-day passes would go up significantly as well.



The PVTA is expected to be level funded again by state, meaning increasing cost of buses, gas, and maintenance is not taken into account in the budget.

The PVTA said that leaves the transportation agency with a $3.1 million deficit.

Now, the PTVA is proposing to cut services on the weekends and reduce service in Amherst, Northampton, Holyoke and Springfield.



"People are low income, and they are struggling to make ends meet as it is so these rates and proposed increases will certainly play a role and factor in them not being able to make ends meet," said Springfield City Councilor Marcus Williams.



17 of the 19 routes will be affected including trips to Union Station, the Eastfield Mall and Riverbend Medical Center.

All of the suggestions in Thursday's meeting from riders will be passed on to the PVTA advisory board which ultimately makes the final decision.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.