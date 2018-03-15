Security preparations underway at local bars ahead of St. Patrick's Day weekend

Preparations are well underway across western Massachusetts for this weekend St. Patrick's Day celebrations.

Security is on the minds of everyone too.

While most of the festivities happen in Holyoke, bars in Springfield are taking extra steps to make sure everything goes smoothly as well.

One Springfield bar hired two police officers to make sure things don't get out of hand.

The tents are up, the fire pits will be going, and the beer is all ready to go at Nathan Bill's in Springfield.

"After the road race come down, a lot of the neighborhood will be here anyways, we got buses going to the race from here," said Manager at Nathan Bill's, Joe Sullivan.

Sullivan told Western Mass News they've been preparing for this weekend for weeks.

"We'll have police on hand and we have a large security staff, a safe security staff," said Sullivan.

Over at John Boyle O'Reilly club in Springfield, President Eric Devine said they'll be hiring two Springfield police officers, just like they do every year.

"It's a recommendation from the city, and we want to make sure our customers and any visitors we may have over the weekend feel safe and secure," Devine said.

The club expects to have entertainment all day Saturday with an Irish band from Holyoke to keep everyone entertained.

The club will also be keeping tabs on the crowd.

"We always pay special attention to that, we want to make sure you follow the rules by the ABC and the state or by the city," Devine added.

Springfield Police said they will be performing random checks on bars for occupancy limits.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

