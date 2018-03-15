South Hadley police seek to identify shoplifting suspect

The South Hadley Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify an alleged repeat shoplifter.

South Hadley Police said the male pictured in surveillance video is connected to several shoplifting incidents.

Several pictures of the suspect were uploaded to the South Hadley Police Department's Facebook page.

Further details about the shoplifting incidents, or the suspect were not provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Hadley Detective Bureau at 413-538-8231.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.