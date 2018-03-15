Wilbraham PD look to identify man in surveillance photo

The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man pictured in surveillance video.

According to a post on the Wilbraham Police Department's Facebook page, police are looking to identify him in regards to a theft that occurred at Big Y in Wilbraham on March 9 around 8 p.m.

Wilbraham Police said the man was wearing a hat that appeared to have the University of Michigan logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brewer at 413-596-3837.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

