Wilbraham PD look to identify man in surveillance photo

The Wilbraham Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man pictured in surveillance video.
According to a post on the Wilbraham Police Department's Facebook page, police are looking to identify him in regards to a theft that occurred at Big Y in Wilbraham on March 9 around 8 p.m.
Wilbraham Police said the man was wearing a hat that appeared to have the University of Michigan logo on it.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Brewer at 413-596-3837.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.