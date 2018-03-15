Ware Police arrest 3 after heroin, crack cocaine seized

Three suspects were arrested after the Ware Police Department conducted a search warrant at an apartment on Wednesday.

Ware Police Chief Shawn Crevier told Western Mass News officers located heroin, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and cash at an apartment on 20 Otis Avenue.

40-year-old Eone Chapman was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of Suboxone. His bail was set at $10,000.

26-year-old Shana Ricko was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession with intent to distribute heroin. Her bail was set at $10,000.

51-year-old Charlene Greenwood was charged with possession of crack cocaine, and her bail was set at $5,000.

