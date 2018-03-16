Blustery and chilly as we head into St. Patrick's Day Weekend

Sunshine will give way to clouds this morning as a final shot of upper level energy moves through today, bringing in colder temperatures and stronger wind. The wind will gust up to 35 mph from time to time. High temps only make it into the lower and middle 30s with some in the hills not getting.

A trough remains over New England tomorrow, keeping cold air in place. We will see another blustery day with wind gusts to 30mph. High pressure to our west will give us a sunny Sunday, but we remain cold with highs in the lower to middle 30s. While not as windy, there will still be a breeze around to add a chill. So be sure to dress warm if you are heading to Holyoke this weekend for the road race and or parade. Don't forget the sunscreen too! Despite the temperatures that March sun equal to that of September so you can get a burn if in the sun for any length of time.

The computer models continue to suggest another coastal storm for the middle of next week. The timing is looking like Wednesday into Thursday morning with the greatest impact being Wednesday Night BUT as usually there are lots of details to iron out. It doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be all snow, although I would lean that way now and it doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be a blockbuster storm. Things will come in focus a bit more over the next few days so stay tuned!