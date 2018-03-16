Windy and cold for St. Patrick's Day Weekend

A frigid night across western Mass and New England with wind gusts to 30-40mph and temperatures falling through the 20s. Temps will bottom out in the teens to low 20s by morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens! Skies remain mostly clear to partly cloudy through sunrise.

We have another cold, blustery day on tap for Saturday with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A cold front will come through close to Noon with more clouds as well as a few spotty snow showers. No accumulation is expected in the valley, but the hills could see a coating from a heavier snow shower. If you’re going to be out and about for St. Patrick’s Day, bundle up!

Temperatures fall Saturday night as wind finally lightens up and lows plummet to the single digits by Sunday morning! We will have a nearly cloud-free sky for Sunday, but our air mass remains quite cold with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s. It won’t be nearly as blustery Sunday, but we will still have a breeze.

Cold, dry weather continues for Monday with highs nearing 40 in the valley after morning lows near 10 degrees. Clouds should increase Tuesday ahead of low pressure passing to our south toward the Mid-Atlantic coast, then the forecast gets very uncertain. A nor’easter potential is still there, but there isn’t much consistency for any details. As of today, it looks like we could see snow sometime Tuesday night through Wednesday. Thursday is still an option for snow too. We should have enough cold air for a wintry scenario, but timing and amounts are still iffy. We will make progress with this forecast over the weekend, so check in for updates.

