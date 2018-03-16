Police officer struck by car in Ludlow

A Ludlow police officer was struck by a car on West Street Friday morning.

Sergeant Daniel J. Valadas told Western Mass News the officer was struck by a motor vehicle while directing traffic on West Street near Randall Road around 2:39 a.m. Friday.

The officer was reportedly transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ludlow Police are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Western Mass News is continuing to follow this situation and as soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.