Arrest made following 'non specific' threat made in Orange

'Shelter in place status' has been lifted for schools in Orange following a threat reported Friday morning.

Superintendent of Schools for Orange, Tari N. Thomas, shared in a tweet that schools in Orange will now be returning to normal operations.

This follows the potential threat at Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School which Thomas said was reported around 7:41 a.m. Friday.

All students and staff were secured in place and continued with their classes as police investigated the 'non-specific' threat.

Officers had also been placed at both Dexter Park and Fisher Hill as a precaution.

Police said they are approaching the investigation with extra caution due to recent events nationwide.

Orange Police Sgt. Sullivan told Western Mass News Friday afternoon that a juvenile has been arrested in relation to the incident. No other information on the arrest was immediately available.

Superintendent Thomas said she is confident there was no danger as a result of the incident and that all students and staff are safe.

There will be a continued police presence in and around the school in order to answer any questions or concerns.

The school and law enforcement said they believe they have a full understanding of the threat.

The investigation is on-going at this time by members of the Orange Police Department, with assistance by State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this situation and will provide updates as they become available.

