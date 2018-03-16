'Shelter in place' status for school in Orange

A high school in Orange is currently in a “shelter in place status” following a threat.

Orange Police said they are investigating a non-specific threat received concerning Ralph C. Mahar Regional High School.

Superintendent of Schools for Orange, Tari N. Thomas, said the threat was reported around 7:41 a.m. Friday.

Students were placed in lockdown and secured in place.

Police are currently at the school as students and teachers remain in the building and are continuing with their classes.

The Orange Police Department is being assisted by State Police and the Franklin County Sheriff's office.

Police said they are approaching the investigation with extra caution due to recent events nationwide.

Thomas said all students and staff are safe and that officers have been placed at both Dexter Park and Fisher Hill as a precaution.

At this time, police said no one is allowed to enter or leave the school.

