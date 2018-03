Massachusetts Senate approves bill banning animal drowning

BOSTON (AP) - The Massachusetts Senate has unanimously voted to approve a bill that would outlaw the drowning of animals.

Advocates say the bill would also strengthen animal cruelty laws in Massachusetts by increasing reporting, updating penalties, and prohibiting certain kinds of cruel acts.

The bill seeks to build on a 2014 animal abuse law prompted by the case of "Puppy Doe" - a year-old pit female bull mix found in a Quincy park in 2013 that was tortured so severely it had to be euthanized.

The bill approved Thursday would also remove a requirement to automatically kill animals involved in animal fighting and require property owners to search for abandoned animals within three days after a property is vacated.

The Senate approved another bill Thursday clamping down on conditions at so-called "puppy mills."

