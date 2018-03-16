Last minute preps underway for St. Patrick's Day Parade

Ready or not, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is coming to Holyoke.

While the city is prepping streets, volunteers are getting floats like that of the John Boyle O’Reilly Club ready to shine.

Plans have been in the works for weeks for this float, the pride and joy of the club located in Springfield.

It's one of the most widely recognized clubs in the area and will be taking part in their 30th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Jackie Cavanaugh is a bartender at the John Boyle O’Reilly Club.

“We're going to have a blast, but the people watching it are always having a good time," Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh told us the club relies on entertainment and consistency over the high budget and flashy works of other floats.

"There's going to be two guys playing back there, there will be three tables with people sitting at it, there will be bartenders behind the bar," Cavanaugh said.

This float was originally the frame of an old camper damaged in the 2011 Springfield tornado.

The club got it for next to nothing and after two and half months of welding and reworking, they’ve turned it into something to be proud of.

"We have a very low budget compared to other guys,” Cavanaugh told us. “We do the best we can, we got a lot of volunteers. It's going to look nice."

Other types of prep crews were spotted around the city, with Veteran’s Park and the neighboring PVTA bus stop receiving a makeover as the street sweepers did the same to the roads.

Suez Environmental, the company in charge of sweeping, told us they have about 12 miles of cleaning to do between the road race and parade and will be out first thing tomorrow morning to polish the race route before runners take their best shot at the 10K run.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.