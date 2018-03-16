Bullet found in classroom at Holyoke elementary school

An active investigation is underway after the discovery of a bullet inside an elementary school classroom, apparently shot through a window earlier this week.

It was a pretty frightening find at Morgan Elementary School in Holyoke.

According to Holyoke Public Schools, there is an increased police presence because of the incident.

Western Mass News was on-scene as a window was replaced this morning.

It's presumed that that was the window that had a bullet hole in it. However, that has not yet been confirmed.

We are told by a school official that staff arrived to Morgan yesterday morning and found a bullet in a classroom.

We asked the school department what grade the classroom was, but we haven't gotten that answer yet.

We know that the bullet was immediately reported to police and that the shot was fired at some point after school Wednesday night through a classroom window.

Along with an increased police presence, there also will not be any outdoor recess and there will be indoor entry and dismissal waiting areas.

On Monday, families are invited to a community meeting with city officials to discuss school safety.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more as it becomes available.

