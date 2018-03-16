Memorial, bridge dedicated to fallen Trooper Thomas Clardy

A special ceremony was held Friday to remember the life of Trooper Thomas Clardy, who was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop.

A memorial and the dedication of a bridge in Clardy's honor was unveiled during an event this afternoon at the State Police barracks in Charlton.

Clardy was killed two years ago today during a traffic stop on the Mass. Pike when a driver crossed all the lanes and crashed into the back of his cruiser.

His family was joined by friends and fellow troopers, as well as Governor Charlie Baker.

Some spoke about the last time they saw Clardy.

"I saw Tom about an hour before he was struck. I said hi. I asked what he was doing and I continued to gather information on a case...I can't even remember now. I spent a lot of time over the last few years wishing I had spent more time talking about something, anything. I can't help think if I had, it might have changed the course of events that day." said State Police Lt. Michael Smith.

A memorial now stands outside the Charlton barracks.

