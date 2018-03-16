Ludlow Police investigating recent overdose deaths

Police in Ludlow are investigating after three opiate or opioid overdoses within the last week alone resulted in two deaths.

Ludlow Police Sgt. Daniel Valadas said officers responded to an East Street apartment last Saturday morning for a 38 year old Ludlow man who had overdosed.

That man was transported to an area hospital and died several days later.

Valadas added that around 2 a.m. this morning, emergency crews were called to a reported overdose on West Avenue.

Paramedics transported a 28 year old Ludlow man from that scene to an area hospital, but he has since died.

Anyone who knows of or sees suspicious drug-like activity is urged to call Ludlow Police at (413) 583-8305.

