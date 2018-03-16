Local businesses stock up on Irish goods ahead of holiday weekend

As the St. Patrick’s Day holiday approaches, many businesses are stocking up on Irish goods.

The people of western Massachusetts will grab their green as people are expected to spend more of it this year than ever before.



According to the National Retail Federation, spending this St. Patrick's Day is expected to hit $5.9 billion.

Guinness said that every day they sell five million pints of their beer.

On St. Patrick's Day, that number jumps to 13 million, which is why stores like Table and Vine are stocking up ahead of the big holiday weekend.

Michael Quinlan at Table and Vine told Western Mass News their store has people buzzing for all things Ireland.

"Most holidays are last minute except for St. Patrick's Day the Irish get ready," said Quinlan.



In fact, the National Retail Federation expects this year’s St. Patrick's Day spending to hit a new high, with most people spending money at the grocery store on foods and cheeses.

Table and Vine has stocked up whether it’s the selection of Irish cheeses, or the expanded varieties of Jameson.



"We loaded up on Jameson there are all these different varieties of Jameson now which is really neat so many flavors," said Quinlan.

Other business like Koffee Kup Bakery, the cases are filled with baked goodies of white and green, but their biggest seller just might be their Irish soda bread.

"That's very popular so we have a good recipe that matches with the Irish community way they make it," said Dino Facente.

Facente said they sell those loaves by the hundreds.

Whether you’re planning on enjoying a slice of soda bread, pouring the perfect pint, and donning your best outfit, there’s no way that March 17 won’t be anything but green.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.