Runners prepare for Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Road Race

Runners are gearing up for the St. Patrick's Day Road Race throughout the city of Holyoke.

The race starts around 1 p.m. on Saturday, but runners already picked up their bibs and registering a day ahead.

Registration has been going on since about 3 p.m. at the racing headquarters inside the Mater Doloroasa School in Holyoke.

People were coming by all afternoon to pick up their bib numbers and t-shirts.

If you are participating in Saturday's race here are some reminders:

Do not forget your bib-tag on race day

It must be worn on you at all times, you cant hold it in your hand

You cannot trade numbers with anyone or your time wont count

If you didn't register on Friday, you can Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.