Runners prepare for Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Road Race

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Runners are gearing up for the St. Patrick's Day Road Race throughout the city of Holyoke.

The race starts around 1 p.m. on Saturday, but runners already picked up their bibs and registering a day ahead. 

Registration has been going on since about 3 p.m. at the racing headquarters inside the Mater Doloroasa School in Holyoke. 

People were coming by all afternoon to pick up their bib numbers and t-shirts. 

If you are participating in Saturday's race here are some reminders:

  • Do not forget your bib-tag on race day
  • It must be worn on you at all times, you cant hold it in your hand
  • You  cannot trade numbers with anyone or your time wont count

If you didn't register on Friday, you can Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.

