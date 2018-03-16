Runners prepare for Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Road Race

Runners are gearing up for the St. Patrick's Day Road Race throughout the city of Holyoke.
The race starts around 1 p.m. on Saturday, but runners already picked up their bibs and registering a day ahead.
Registration has been going on since about 3 p.m. at the racing headquarters inside the Mater Doloroasa School in Holyoke.
People were coming by all afternoon to pick up their bib numbers and t-shirts.
If you are participating in Saturday's race here are some reminders:
If you didn't register on Friday, you can Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.