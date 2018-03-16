MGM unveils more details about Springfield project

Following a meeting with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, more details are becoming clear about the MGM casino project.

The site of MGM's Springfield casino has taken shape with the September opening coming fast.

"If you were to leave a couple months, you would see a big difference, but being here everyday, it seems the same," said Dave Glantz with Buckeye Brothers Smokeshop.

In a meeting with the gaming commission on Thursday, additional plans became clear, including working with the PVTA for a no fare bus route with 10 to 12 stops.

In addition, increased table game and poker offerings, reduced slot machines, and transforming the historic Armory building for events, like a Halloween haunted house or activities like yoga with beer.

"People are starting to get excited. We are starting to see the physical imprint," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

Officials with MGM did ask the gaming commission for some patience on the 31 Elm Street project, located on Court Square. It's supposed to be market-rate housing, but has had a lot of issues moving forward.

"Every time we move forward, we get to the five yard line, and at times, historical roadblocks are put before us and I wish some of these historical boards - local or state - realize we are trying to save a major building from falling down," Sarno explained.

This as business owners like Glantz said that they are looking forward to the parking and bringing back a circuitous transportation service to the downtown area.

"I remember they used to have a trolley service downtown. They used to charge five cents. Free shuttle service, it would be great for people to see attractions downtown," Glantz added.

