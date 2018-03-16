Distracted driving believed to be factor in crash that hospitalized 3

Distracted driving is believed to have been a factor in a crash that sent three people to the hospital in Monson on Friday.

According to the Monson Police Department, the accident happened on Cedar Swamp Road, and the area was closed for some time while crews worked to clear the scene.

Pictures of the crash were posted on the Monson Police Department's Facebook page Friday night.

Monson Police said everyone appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

