Pedestrian struck near Sunoco station in Springfield

A pedestrian was struck in Springfield early Saturday morning in the area of Mill and Locust Street.

The Springfield Police Department confirms they were called to the scene at about 6:55 a.m.

Sgt. John Wadlegger said it was a pedestrian versus vehicle accident. It happened by the Sunoco station we're told.

The victim is believed to be an adult.

As far as their injuries the initial report is that this is a "somewhat serious" situation.

Further details weren't immediately available though.

