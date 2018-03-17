Springfield police are investigating a double shooting overnight

The Springfield Police Department says that two people were shot during the same incident overnight on Maple Street.

Detective Curran told Western Mass News it happened around 2 a.m.

At least one of the shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital. Police say the man went to Baystate.

It's unclear at this time, how the other shooting victim got to the hospital, but they did end up at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut.

"They are in stable condition," noted Springfield Police Sgt. John Wadlegger.

He says the original call that came in to them Saturday morning was for "shots fired." Wadlegger confirmed with us it was a 'ShotSpotter' activation.

No word on if police are looking for any suspects or not.

The double shooting incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau.

