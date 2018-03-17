Springfield police investigate double shooting overnight

Two people were shot during the same incident overnight on Maple Street in Springfield.

Springfield Police Detective Curran told Western Mass News it happened around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Representative Ryan Walsh added that when officers arrived on scene they didn't find the victims.

At least one of the shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital, arriving at Baystate Medical Center.

The other man suffering from a gunshot wound was driven to St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, police say.

"Both are expected to be okay," noted Walsh.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Wadlegger says the original call that came in to them Saturday morning was for "shots fired." Wadlegger confirmed it was a 'ShotSpotter' activation. No word if police are looking for any suspects or not. Police have not reported any arrests to us.

The double shooting incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Detective Bureau.

