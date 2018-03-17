Western Mass Brews: St. Patrick's Day brews from the Bay State

Good morning and happy St. Patrick's Day everyone! While it may be tempting to reach for a green beer today, there are certainly other more festive brews, some made even in the Bay State.

Michael Quinlan from Table & Vine brought some samples to our Western Mass News studios. From the classic drought stout, Guinness ...to the more local, Lefty's brew that's an Irish dry style.

He also showcases an Oatmeal stout with a smooth, layered, silky texture. And an Imperial porter with coffee and a strong finish. Plus, a few other brew options you'll want to check out too!

