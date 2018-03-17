43rd Annual St. Patrick's Day Road Race in Holyoke

The St. Patrick's Day Road Race is being held today in the city of Holyoke. It's an event that draws in large crowds ahead of the big parade tomorrow.

Runners are set to kick off at 1p.m. at the beginning of Maple Street.

This is the 43rd Annual St. Patrick's Road Race which began back in 1976.

Once the runners take off, walkers will be able to start right behind them as part of the Halfway to St. Patrick's Day 5K.

Crowds are lining the race route to watch the runners on this cold Saint Patrick's Day. But the winter weather isn't driving people away! Western Mass News is covering the event today and we already see hundreds of people there now. This was before noon Saturday.

Right now the weather conditions are hovering in the 30s and it is blustery out there, but the sun is shining!

Tomorrow the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off at about 11:30 a.m. from the KMart Plaza on Rt. 5 - Northampton Street and ends on High Street.

"Road closures typically begin around 11AM, so we recommend planning ahead and arriving with enough time to get to your location for viewing. Interstate 91 exits 15 and 16 are controlled by the Massachusetts State Police and are closed as conditions require, " the Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade officials say.

Western Mass News is taking part in the parade tomorrow. So make sure to wave and say hi! to the Western Mass News crew when you see us walk by!

