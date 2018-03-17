Police: Child struck in Westfield, investigation underway

A child was struck in Westfield in the area of the courthouse on Elm Street Saturday afternoon.

Westfield Police Sgt. Baillargeon told Western Mass News that they were called to the scene just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

"We have a motor vehicle accident, officers still on scene, pedestrian struck in the roadway," said Baillargeon.

He confirmed with us that the child was transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

"A young male between the ages of 12 to 16 was struck in the crosswalk on the southbound lane on Elm St.," he told us.

As far as his condition goes..."Slight laceration to the head is all I know right now," explained Baillargeon.

The accident happened in an area that has 2 crosswalks right near each other.

The Westfield Police Department is investigating this accident.

This is a breaking story, as soon as more information comes into our newsroom we'll provide an update. Stay with us on-air starting at 6 p.m. on ABC40 for the latest details.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.