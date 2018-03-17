Crews respond to fire on Moore St. in Chicopee

Moore Street in Chicopee is temporarily closed as crews respond to a house fire.

Crews responded to the fire Saturday afternoon around 1:30 p.m.

Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk said the road remains closed so firefighters can work to extinguish the fire.

Police ask that motorists avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

