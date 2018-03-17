Dog dies in Moore St. fire in Chicopee

A dog has died following a fire that broke out on Moore Street in Chicopee.

Moore Street is now reopened after emergency crews responded to the house fire Saturday afternoon.

Chicopee Police officer Michael Wilk said crews responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m.

The street was closed for about 2 hours as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

The fire was extinguished around 3:50 p.m.

Officials said the female occupant was not injured but that a dog has sadly perished.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Western Mass News is following this story and will provide updates as they become available.

