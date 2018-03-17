Mostly clear with diminishing winds tonight. Breezy again tomorrow

After a breezy day the winds will diminish tonight with clear skies. Sunshine will return tomorrow but the breeze will pick up once again. The potential is there for another coastal low to impact the region mid next week and even though the model data is trending south, we will still need to watch this over the weekend.

Temperatures fall tonight as wind finally lightens up and lows plummet to the single digits by Sunday morning! We will have a nearly cloud-free sky for Sunday, but our air mass remains quite cold with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s. It won't be nearly as blustery Sunday, but we will still have a breeze.

Cold, dry weather continues for Monday with highs nearing 40 in the valley after morning lows near 10 degrees. Clouds should increase Tuesday ahead of low pressure passing to our south toward the Mid-Atlantic coast, then the forecast gets very uncertain. A nor'easter potential is still there, but there isn't much consistency for any details. As of today, it looks like we could see snow sometime Tuesday night through Wednesday. Thursday is still an option for snow too. We should have enough cold air for a wintry scenario, but timing and amounts are still iffy. We will make progress with this forecast over the weekend, so check in for updates.

