Rollover accident caused lane closure on Memorial Bridge in Springfield

A rollover accident caused one lane to close on Memorial Bridge in Springfield.

The accident involving two cars occurred on Memorial Bridge Saturday evening around 5 p.m.

One car had rolled over in the crash but according to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, no one was seriously injured.

Crews remained on the scene to clear the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

