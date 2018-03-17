Holyoke Police: Suspect in custody following foot pursuit

A suspect is now in custody following a pursuit on foot in Holyoke Saturday night.

After failing to stop for police, the suspect abandoned their vehicle in the area of Tokeneke Road.

A pursuit then occurred with police crews and K-9 units being called to the scene.

Police were asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect before the suspect was detained.

They have not yet confirmed what caused the suspect to flee. It is unclear what led to the pursuit or what charges have been filed.

Western Mass News is following this story and will provide updates when they become available.

