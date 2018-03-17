Thousands attend St. Patrick's Day Road Race in Holyoke

St. Patrick’s Day is nearing the end but the celebrations are just getting underway.

Another St. Patrick’s Road Race went off without a hitch, drawing in seven thousand competitors.

One runner, Monique Rioux, told us she just set out to do her best.

“I’m just going to do what I love and run the best race that I can,” Rioux said.

It has been a time-stamped tradition for the Paper City since 1976, celebrating a rich history of Irish pride through an event that brings the whole community together.

“This is my fourth year running,” Jason Higgins told us. “I love the energy of the people here and the crowd is one of the best around.”

Organizers said making sure security plans stay in order is key.

“It’s extremely safe, extremely fun, family friendly. I love it so far,” runner, Tommy Karner, told us.

The weather here in Western Massachusetts is about as cold as Dublin today.

“It’s a little cold but not so bad,” Dana Greene of Deerfield said.

If you missed the fun today, the weekend of celebration picks up again tomorrow with the big parade.

Sunday’s parade begins north on Northampton Street and continues on to Beech Street, heading east to Appleton Street.

They then march to High Street and finish it off on Hampden Street.

The parade is more than 2.5 miles long and you can expect about three hours of sights and spectacles.

While you may want to grab a sweater before the parade, it’s an event you wouldn’t want to miss.

Drivers can expect a wee bit of traffic as you head to downtown Holyoke.

