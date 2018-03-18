67th Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade

It's the event of the year that you don't want to miss! The Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade kicks off this morning between 11:30 and 11:45 a.m.

This is the 67th St. Patrick's Day Parade being held in the city of Holyoke. It's a local legacy, that brings in people from all over western Mass. and beyond.

The parade steps off from the Kmart Plaza on Rt. 5 - Northampton Street and ends on High Street.

There will be all kinds of bands, floats, and crowds cheering from the sidelines.

Get there early if you can! Drivers should expect traffic as you head to downtown Holyoke today for the parade. You can get current traffic conditions anytime with using the Western Mass News app.

This parade draws thousands of people every year no matter what the weather conditions. Today, Don says it's going to be sunny, but breezy and chilly. So bundle up before you head out the door! The sunshine should help a "wee" bit though.

And don't forget to come out and see us at the Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Parade. Members of our Western Mass News team will be marching once again this year. Say hi, cheer us on and we'll be waving back!

