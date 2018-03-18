Mostly sunny but breezy and chilly this afternoon

It's looking like a dry end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and that dry weather will linger into the new work week. The potential is there for another coastal low to impact the region mid week though it looks like, at this point, any impact would be a glancing blow to the southeast but this will still need to be watched closely.

We will have a nearly cloud-free sky for today, possibly just a few fair weather clouds this afternoon, but our air mass remains quite cold with highs only reaching the low to mid 30s. It won't be nearly as blustery Sunday, but we will still have a breeze. If you are heading to Holyoke for the St. Patrick's Parade you will want to bundle up but also use some sunscreen as the sun angle is equal to September, which means you can still get a sunburn.

Cold, dry weather continues for Monday with highs nearing 40 in the valley after morning lows in the lower to middle teens. Clouds will begin to increase on Tuesday as a disturbance passes to our south. Another area of low pressure develops off the Carolina coast on begins to move northeast. As of now it looks like it will pass too far to the east to deliver more than a glancing blow to southeast Massachusetts but there is still some model data that takes it a bit closer to the coast. It is still a few days out but with a temperature profile that would support snow, it is a system that still needs to be watched.

