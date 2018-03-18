3 people killed in apartment building fire in Springfield

Three people died in a fire in an apartment complex in Springfield Sunday morning after the fire ripped through the building

When crews arrived on scene around 7:20 this morning, there was heavy smoke coming from the building and people jumping out the windows to try and get to safety.

“The ladder company was trying to get the ladder up and people were coming out of the windows,” Springfield Fire Commissioner, B.J. Calvi, told us.

68 to 80 people have been displaced by this fire and the PVTA sent buses for those who escaped the home to stay warm in frigid conditions

Firefighters had a tough time in these cold winds and harsh conditions.

Many slipped on the fast forming ice.

Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno, arrived on the scene to console the grieving families.

“I want to first express my sympathy and condolences to the families that are affected,” Sarno said. “I want to thank our brave firefighters and our men and women in blue who responded very quickly to the situation.”

Those who were taken to the hospital included a pregnant woman, a man, child and an elderly person.

They are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The fire was fueled by the fast winds when the back windows blew out, making it spread faster.

“This is a tragic situation you don't want to see befall any family here in Springfield or anywhere else,” Sarno said.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation.

