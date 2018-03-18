Rollover crash in New Salem, 2 people transported from the scene

Two people have been transported to the hospital following a vehicle rollover crash in New Salem this afternoon.

State Police were called to the scene at 12:13 p.m. Sunday.

The crash happened on Fay Road in New Salem and when emergency crews arrived they found one person trapped inside the vehicle.

The Orange Fire Department called to the scene, was able to free that individual.

Trooper Christie told Western Mass News that a "male and female party" were en route to the hospital. This was at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday.

No word on their conditions or ages.

Further details about the crash weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

Copyright 2018 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.